Who Is Jayden K. Smith? Ignore The Facebook Hacker Hoax

DETROIT (WWJ) – Experts say the circulating Facebook warning to not accept friend requests from an account called Jayden K. Smith is a hoax.

David Derigiotis an authority on cyber and privacy liability with Burns and Wilcox — says the danger isn’t in the friend request — it lies deeper.

“Simply accepting a friend request from a person – that will not open you up to being hacked by itself,” says Deritiotis. “The real danger comes when you accept the friend request from somebody you don’t know you run the risk from additional communication that you may receive – if they ask you to click on a link, if they are asking you to watch a video — that’s the real danger.”

He’s confident that the Facebook warning is a hoax.

The message in question warns users about Jayden K. Smith:

Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received. Hold your finger down on the message. At the bottom in the middle it will say forward. Hit that then click on the names of those in your list and it will send to them.

Facebook confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday that it’s aware of the hoax and has been assuring users that accepting a friend or message request would not allow a user to gain access to your private information — even if that person is named Jayden K. Smith.

Bottom line — don’t share with friends and move on to something of more interest.