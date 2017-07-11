Wolves’ Gibson Says He Didn’t Realize License Was Suspended

July 11, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Taj Gibson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson says he didn’t realize his Illinois driver’s license had been suspended until his arrest last week for a traffic violation in New York.

Gibson said after his introductory news conference Monday that the suspension stemmed from a $200 tinted window ticket he said wasn’t paid on time because he didn’t know about it. Gibson accepted blame for a problem he could’ve resolved with “one or two steps to the DMV.”

Police said Gibson was pulled over for an illegal U-turn in Queens early Thursday and arrested on an aggravated unlicensed operator charge. He was issued a traffic violation for the turn. The Timberwolves said they were “confident that the matter has been resolved.”

Gibson, a Brooklyn native, played his first seven-plus NBA seasons for Chicago.

