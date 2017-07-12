Airport Face Scans For U.S. Citizens Stir Privacy Issues

July 12, 2017 11:51 AM

HOUSTON (AP) – If the Trump administration gets its way, all U.S. citizens flying abroad will have to submit to face scans at airport security.

Privacy advocates call the plan an ill-advised step toward a surveillance state.

Nonimmigrant foreigners entering the U.S. currently must submit to fingerprint and photo collection.

Congress long ago agreed to extending that to face scans on departure — mostly to keep better track of visa overstays.

Now, the Department of Homeland Security says U.S. citizens must also be scanned for the program to work.

Pilots are under way at six U.S. airports. DHS aims to have high-volume U.S. international airports engaged beginning next year.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch