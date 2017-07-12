Fiat-Chrysler Closing Down Detroit Assembly Plant

DETROIT (WWJ) – An auto assembly plant that has been around since the late 60’s will be shuttered after next month.
Fiat-Chrysler is closing down its Conner Avenue Assembly plant at the end of August. The 392,000 square-foot facility on Detroit’s east side is where the Dodge Viper sports car, along with V-10 engines, have been produced since the 90s.
The plant, built in 1966, will be closed permanently.
Fiat-Chrysler anticipates the 86 affected workers will be offered positions elsewhere within the company.