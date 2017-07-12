Fiat-Chrysler Closing Down Detroit Assembly Plant

July 12, 2017 5:57 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – An auto assembly plant that has been around since the late 60’s will be shuttered after next month.

Fiat-Chrysler is closing down its Conner Avenue Assembly plant at the end of August. The 392,000 square-foot facility on Detroit’s east side is where the Dodge Viper sports car, along with V-10 engines, have been produced since the 90s.

The plant, built in 1966, will be closed permanently.

Fiat-Chrysler anticipates the 86 affected workers will be offered positions elsewhere within the company.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch