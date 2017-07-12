Join 97.1 The Ticket for the Inaugural Hall Financial Classic benefiting the 97.1 The Ticket Student Heart Check program! It happens September 7, 2017 at TCP of Michigan in Dearborn at 10 a.m. The event will include a 4-person scramble, breakfast, lunch and dinner, celebrity appearances and awards receptions following the golf.

The Hall Financial Classic is proud to be supporting the Student Heart Check, a program created by Beaumont Hospital in May 2007. Beaumont cardiologists partner with 97.1 The Ticket to offer free “Student Heart Check” screenings to area high school students. The screening fills in where a typical sports physical might fall short. The free student heart screening takes about an hour and includes a medical history, blood pressure check, an electrocardiogram (or ECG), and a “quick-look” echocardiogram (an ultrasound image of the heart) that could help save a life.

It is time to ensure we can keep our student athletes safe from having a catastrophic medical emergency while enjoying their sport. The Hall Financial Classic will set the table for future advancements in technology and bring the Student Heart Check Mobile to all our student athletes.

Click here to register and find out more info.

Click here to find out more about the Student Heart Check.