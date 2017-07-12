Police Searching For Farmington Hills Woman Missing Two Weeks

July 12, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: Farmington Hills, Hmeidan, missing woman

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Farmington Hills police are searching for a woman missing for two weeks.

Sahar Hmeidan, 32, was last seen on Wednesday, June 28, but was not officially reported missing until July 9.

Hmeidan is described as white, five-foot-four inches tall and weighing about 130-pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair down to her waist. She drives a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria.

Her family says this is not the first time she has gone missing and she is suffering from some emotional issues.

If you have seen Hmeidan or know where she may be — you are asked to call Farmington Hills police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch