Police Searching For Farmington Hills Woman Missing Two Weeks

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Farmington Hills police are searching for a woman missing for two weeks.
Sahar Hmeidan, 32, was last seen on Wednesday, June 28, but was not officially reported missing until July 9.
Hmeidan is described as white, five-foot-four inches tall and weighing about 130-pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair down to her waist. She drives a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria.
Her family says this is not the first time she has gone missing and she is suffering from some emotional issues.
If you have seen Hmeidan or know where she may be — you are asked to call Farmington Hills police.