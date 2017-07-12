Police: Woman Attacked, Raped Behind Detroit Gas Station

July 12, 2017 7:45 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly raped a woman behind a gas station in northwest Detroit.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday at 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

The 38-year-old woman told police the suspect forced her behind a gas station, where she was attacked and raped. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are now searching for the suspect, described only as an unknown black male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.

