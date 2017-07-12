22,000 Lose Power As Storms Strike Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – About 22,000 homes and businesses are without power, Wednesday afternoon, as a gusty storm system continues to move across the state.

The outages are scattered, according to DTE Energy, but hard-hit areas include Old US 23 and Hilton Road near Brighton, 9 Mile Rd. and Mound Rd. in Warren and Cherry Hill and I-275 in Canton.

A DTE spokesperson said that number is expected to rise with high winds and rain continuing throughout the afternoon and into the night.

Crews are working to restore power no restoration times have been set.

Following a rainy night, AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Bowers another round of storms is on the way, with the opportunity for some storm damage into the night.

“The opportunity is certainly there,” Bowers said, just after 3 p.m. “There’s an awful lot of moisture hanging in the air here…so any storms that do fire up here later on this evening could certainly put down an awful lot of water in a short period of time.”

Some storms may be severe, according to the National Weather Service. Winds as high as 50 miles an hour could bring down tree branches and power lines, among other safety hazards. Heavy rainfall and hail are also possible, as flash flooding continues to be a concern in some areas.

A Flood Watch is now in effect for all southeast Michigan through Thursday morning.

For the latest, keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s.