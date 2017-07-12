Rain Or Shine: Metallica Show At Comerica Park Still A Go Tonight

July 12, 2017 10:15 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Don’t forget to bring a towel!

Officials with Olympia Entertainment say Metallica’s “WorldWired 2017 North American Tour” at Comerica Park will take place on Wednesday, July 12 — rain or shine.

And it’s expected to rain, so get ready.

Olympia Entertainment officials also said that in the event of inclement weather, refunds or exchanges are not available.

It is recommended to bring a raincoat or poncho, as the ballpark is not covered. Take note: umbrellas are not permitted.

Weather Outlook

Forecasters say we’ll have a prolonged dry period lasting several hours this afternoon. But don’t get too comfortable. The storm clouds will move back in, bringing additional periods of heavy rain and a chance for severe conditions from this evening into early Thursday. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely. A Flood Watch has been issued for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties through tomorrow morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch