Rain Or Shine: Metallica Show At Comerica Park Still A Go Tonight

DETROIT (WWJ) – Don’t forget to bring a towel!
Officials with Olympia Entertainment say Metallica’s “WorldWired 2017 North American Tour” at Comerica Park will take place on Wednesday, July 12 — rain or shine.
And it’s expected to rain, so get ready.
Olympia Entertainment officials also said that in the event of inclement weather, refunds or exchanges are not available.
It is recommended to bring a raincoat or poncho, as the ballpark is not covered. Take note: umbrellas are not permitted.
Weather Outlook
Forecasters say we’ll have a prolonged dry period lasting several hours this afternoon. But don’t get too comfortable. The storm clouds will move back in, bringing additional periods of heavy rain and a chance for severe conditions from this evening into early Thursday. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely. A Flood Watch has been issued for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties through tomorrow morning.