Thousands Still Without Power In Michigan Amid Storms

July 12, 2017 11:52 PM
Filed Under: dte energy, power outage, Summer Storms

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Michigan utilities report thousands of customers remain without power as a result of storms that rolled across the state.

DTE Energy says 8,500 of its customers in southeastern Michigan were without power late Wednesday. They lost service after thunderstorms and high winds rolled through the area Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. It says Oakland and Wayne counties were hardest hit.

[Check the DTE Outage Map]

DTE says additional outages were likely if more severe weather hit the region again as predicted Wednesday evening.

About 22,000 homes and businesses lost power, Wednesday afternoon, as the storm system continued to move across the state.

Consumers Energy reported more than 1,800 customers without service Wednesday afternoon.

Flood Watch is now in effect for all southeast Michigan through Thursday morning.

[Wet Wednesday Night: Flood Watch Issued For Metro Detroit]

For the latest, keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

