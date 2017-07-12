Thousands Still Without Power In Michigan Amid Storms

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Michigan utilities report thousands of customers remain without power as a result of storms that rolled across the state.

DTE Energy says 8,500 of its customers in southeastern Michigan were without power late Wednesday. They lost service after thunderstorms and high winds rolled through the area Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. It says Oakland and Wayne counties were hardest hit.

DTE says additional outages were likely if more severe weather hit the region again as predicted Wednesday evening.

About 22,000 homes and businesses lost power, Wednesday afternoon, as the storm system continued to move across the state.

Consumers Energy reported more than 1,800 customers without service Wednesday afternoon.

A Flood Watch is now in effect for all southeast Michigan through Thursday morning.

