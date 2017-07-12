Thousands Without Power As Second Round Of Storms Heads For Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands of homes and businesses are waking up without power Wednesday morning after overnight storms rolled through metro Detroit.

DTE Energy says 5,500 customers scattered across the area are still without service. One of the bigger pockets is Downriver — about 1,200 customers in an area between Inkster and Telegraph. Outages are also reported in Detroit, Royal Oak and Southfield. A restoration estimate was not provided.

[Check DTE's power outage map HERE.]

And it seems that Mother Nature isn’t through with us yet.

Another round of thunderstorms, some expected to be severe, will roll across southeast Michigan later Wednesday afternoon and hang around through Thursday morning. Winds as high as 50 miles an hour could bring down tree branches and power lines, among other safety hazards.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties — in effect Wednesday evening until Thursday morning.

Here’s the extended forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Wednesday — Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon; scattered storms overnight. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Low 72F.

Thursday — Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 84F. Low 64F.

Friday — Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 77F. Low 61F.

Saturday — Mainly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. High near 85F. Low 65F.

Sunday — Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 81F. Low 62F.

