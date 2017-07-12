CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WATCH: Video Shows Humane Society Rescuing Detroit Puppies

July 12, 2017 7:40 PM
Filed Under: Humane Society, Puppy Rescue

DETROIT (AP) – Michigan Humane Society workers have rescued 11 puppies from a home behind a Detroit home.

The rescue occurred Wednesday after the city was hit by heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Humane Society staffers Chris Ouwerkerk and Pam Dybowski say they feared the puppies might drown if water filled the hole where they were hiding from the weather.

The agency posted a 33-minute video of the rescue effort that shows Ouwerkerk reaching into the hole and struggling to grab the yelping, mud-caked pups and pulling them out one by one.

The Humane Society set traps near the home in hopes of catching the mother of the puppies and reuniting her with her litter.

 

