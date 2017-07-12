Wet Wednesday Night: Flood Watch Issued For Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Metro Detroit is going on a wild weather ride today. Get ready for morning downpours followed by a hot and dry afternoon, topped off with more rain and thunderstorms.

Forecasters are expecting things to get a little out of hand, so the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties — in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Here’s how the day is likely to unfold: Forecasters say thunderstorms containing very heavy rain will move into the area this morning, but they won’t be hanging around for long. The brief window for heavy rain is expected to be followed by a prolonged dry period lasting several hours. But then the storm clouds will move back in, bringing additional periods of heavy rain and a chance for severe conditions from this evening into early Thursday.

Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely. Heavy rainfall may cause flooding issues within low-lying areas, river and stream basins, and especially in urban areas. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Here’s the extended forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Wednesday — Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon; scattered storms overnight. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Low 72F.

Thursday — Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 84F. Low 64F.

Friday — Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 77F. Low 61F.

Saturday — Mainly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. High near 85F. Low 65F.

Sunday — Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 81F. Low 62F.

