Farmington Road Closed After Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A bicyclist has been seriously injured crash in Farmington Hills.
Investigators remain on the scene following the accident before 11:30 a.m. Thursday along Farmington Road.
Police said the lone victim was a man on a bike. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition as of noon.
The man’s name, age and further details have not been released. No one else was hurt.
Farmginton Rd. is closed between 12 Mile Rd. and 13 Mile Rd. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area. The cause of the crash is unclear at this time as an investigation continues.
