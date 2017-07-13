Farmington Road Closed After Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle

July 13, 2017 12:14 PM

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A bicyclist has been seriously injured crash in Farmington Hills.

Investigators remain on the scene following the accident before 11:30 a.m. Thursday along Farmington Road.

Police said the lone victim was a man on a bike. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition as of noon.

The man’s name, age and further details have not been released. No one else was hurt.

Farmginton Rd. is closed between 12 Mile Rd. and 13 Mile Rd. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area. The cause of the crash is unclear at this time as an investigation continues.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get more now on our Traffic Page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch