How’s The Q-Line Working For You? Officials Holding Meeting For Public Input

DETROIT (WWJ) – How’s the Q-Line working for you?
Officials are holding a public meeting Thursday night to discuss what works — and what doesn’t — for the 3-mile passenger rail line that’s been running along Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit for the past two months.
M-1 Rail officials want to hear from residents about on ways to improve the passenger rail system.
Blake Shaw said the trains take a long time to turn around when they’re at the ends of the line. But other than that, he has no complaints.
“I love that it takes me exactly from where I live to where I work,” Shaw told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “But I’d love to see the times be a little more accurate for when exactly it’s going to arrive.”
Anita Ayers was blunt about what she wants: “More seats.” She says when the car is full, it’s too full and she can’t catch a ride.
The Community Advisory Council Meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Woodward; doors open at 5:30 p.m.