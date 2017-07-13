CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
How’s The Q-Line Working For You? Officials Holding Meeting For Public Input

July 13, 2017 8:49 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – How’s the Q-Line working for you?

Officials are holding a public meeting Thursday night to discuss what works — and what doesn’t — for the 3-mile passenger rail line that’s been running along Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit for the past two months.

M-1 Rail officials want to hear from residents about on ways to improve the passenger rail system.

Blake Shaw said the trains take a long time to turn around when they’re at the ends of the line. But other than that, he has no complaints.

“I love that it takes me exactly from where I live to where I work,” Shaw told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “But I’d love to see the times be a little more accurate for when exactly it’s going to arrive.”

Anita Ayers was blunt about what she wants: “More seats.” She says when the car is full, it’s too full and she can’t catch a ride.

The Community Advisory Council Meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Woodward; doors open at 5:30 p.m.

