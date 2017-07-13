Beach At Lake St. Clair Metropark Closed Due To E. Coli

HARRISON TWP. (WWJ) – The beach at Macomb County’s Lake St. Clair Metropark is once again closed until further notice to due to high levels of e.coli.
Officials at the Metroparks administrative office announced the closure on Twitter Thursday, after tests were conducted at the popular beach (also known as “Metro Beach”), off Metro Parkway in Harrison Township, on Wednesday.
The rest of the park remains open during regular hours — but the water and beach area are off-limits. Lake St. Clair Metropark has a swimming pool and water slides, which remain open, for those who want to cool off.
Macomb County health officials say e. coli bacteria sometimes gets into the water from improper waste connections to storm sewers, sewer overflows and storm runoff — which cold present a health risk to swimmers and those who come in contact with lake water close to the shore.
It’s unclear at this time when the beach will reopen.
Check which Macomb County beaches are open and which are closed anytime at this link. Get Metroparks maps, hours and more information at metroparks.com.