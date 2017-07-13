Man Carves ‘A-hole’ Into Yard With Arrow Pointing At Neighbor’s House

(WWJ) If you don’t like the neighbors, you can write a letter, remember it, take a picture.
Bye Felicia.
Or you could create a giant sketch, get a lawnmower, and cut your displeasure into the lawn for all to see.
That was the choice for the Zechenelly family in Washington, D.C., who were apparently so enraged at the neighbors’ choice of color scheme for their home –purple on brighter purple with magenta trim — that they carved the word ‘Ahole’ into the grass.
A big arrow points from the word to the neighbor’s house.
The image was captured by Google maps and went viral. New York Daily News reached out to homeowner Cindy Zechenelly, who didn’t want to talk about her lawn decor, saying only, “I’d just as soon let it die.”
In their defense, the house the message points at was nicknamed “the purple people-eater.”