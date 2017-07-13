McGregor Makes Fun Of Mayweather’s Tax Problems

TORONTO (AP) – UFC star Conor McGregor played to a partisan Toronto audience and made fun of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s tax problems at the second stop of their four-city promotional tour.

They are scheduled to meet in an exhibition boxing match Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

McGregor, one of the biggest stars in mixed-martial arts, was clearly the fan favorite Wednesday at the open-air Budweiser Stage, with the crowd chanting “Pay your taxes! Pay your taxes!” at Mayweather.

The IRS still has Floyd Mayweather Jr. on the hook for $7.2 million in taxes from 2010, according to records that show a lien as unresolved. That’s on top of the $22.2 million the undefeated boxer nicknamed “Money” owes in 2015 takes for the year he earned $200 million to fight Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor encouraged the crowd to shout expletives at Mayweather and his family before the Irishman launched into a nearly 10-minute profanity-laced tirade.

“Twenty-eight years of age and I’m getting fight checks and promoter checks,” McGregor said. “When Floyd was 28, he was on Oscar De La Hoya’s undercard and that’s just facts.”

The 41-year-old Mayweather produced a backpack filled with thousands of dollars in bills before grabbing an Irish flag and draping it over his shoulders to mock McGregor.

“One thing we do know, the (expletive) fans can’t fight for you,” Mayweather said to boos. “We’re not talking about being at the top one year, two years, three years, four years. Twenty-one years!”

The promotional tour opened in Los Angeles and also will hit New York City and London.

