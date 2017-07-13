More Senate Run Talk From Kid Rock On Social Media

July 13, 2017 7:04 PM
Filed Under: Kid Rock, Senate Run For Rock

DETROIT (WWJ) – Are politics in the future for Kid Rock? In a statement released on his Facebook page, Kid says — he sure is.

The Michigan-native musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, appeared to confirm long-running rumors and speculation in a tweet on Wednesday.

Following Wednesday’s post, hinting at a major announcement and confirmation of a campaign website —  Kid Rock saying this was no hoax, but marketing 101.

kid rock release expletive More Senate Run Talk From Kid Rock On Social Media

An excerpt from Kid’s website reads, “Once again the press is wrong. First of all, I’ve got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC!”

He goes on in reference to a statement from Senator Debbie Stabenow — “I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their [expletive]!”

He goes on to call himself “the captain.”

Click here to see the entire NSFW post on social.

