Peyton Manning’s Best Jokes At The ESPYs — Including Epic Roast Of Durant [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Peyton Manning hosted the 25th ESPY Awards on Wednesday night and his opening monologue was one to remember.

As a distinguished athlete himself, Manning had the grounds to target anyone and everyone in the star-studded crowd. He took full advantage.

His best joke came at the expense of Kevin Durant. Durant, who jumped ship from the Thunder to the Warriors last summer, wasn’t exactly amused.

Just about everyone else was.

Kevin Durant was not feeling this Peyton Manning joke AT ALL 😂 pic.twitter.com/kdXTr2gE1E — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 13, 2017

But Peyton was no one-hit wonder.

Here he is making fun of the Falcons and their epic collapse in Super Bowl LI: “I know in my heart the Falcons will be back, and I want the Falcons to hear that form me now, at the beginning of the show, because I know they’ll stop paying attention three-quarters of the way in,”

Here he is getting simultaneous digs on John Cena and Ryan Lochte, the latter of whom triggered an international scandal by lying about an incident at the Rio Olympics.

Throughout his monologue, Manning acted as if he was being coerced into telling jokes he didn’t like. A number of them made fun of the Knicks.

“Kristaps Porzinings couldn’t believe how dysfunctional it is at Madison Square Garden — and that dude grew up in Latvia,” Manning cracked.

Manning also made fun of himself. He joked about how many endorsements he has, while simultaneously giving each of those endorsements a plug.

Slick move.

Manning begrudgingly congratulated the Patriots on their Super Bowl victory…

…and later got a taste of his own medicine when Julian Edelman fired back during his acceptance speech for the Best Game award.

A full list of this year’s winners is below.

Best Male Athlete: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Best Female Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Best Team: Golden State Warriors

Best Play: Aaron Rodgers’ Pass to Jared Cook vs. Dallas Cowboys

Best Championship Performance: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Michael Phelps, 28 Career Olympic Medals

Best Upset: Mississippi State def. Connecticut, Women’s College Basketball

Best Game: New England Patriots def. Atlanta Falcons, Super Bowl LI

Best Moment: Chicago Cubs win 2016 World Series

Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Best Female U.S. Olympic Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Best Coach: Bob Hurley Sr., St. Anthony High School

Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Best Male College Athlete: Deshaun Watson, Clemson

Best Female College Athlete: Kelly Barnhill, Florida

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Mark McMorris, Snowboarding

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Anna Gasser, Snowboarding

Best Male U.S. Olympic Athlete: Michael Phelps, Swimming

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Steve Serio, Wheelchair Basketball

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Becca Meyers, Paralympic Swimming

Best Comeback Athlete: Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers

Best International Athlete: Usain Bolt, Runner

Best NBA Player: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Best MLB Player: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Best NHL Player: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Best Driver: Lewis Hamilton, Formula One

Best Fighter: Demetrious Johnson, UFC

Best Male Golfer: Sergio Garcia

Best Female Golfer: Ariya Jutanugarn

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

Best MLS Player: David Villa, New York City FC

Best Jockey: John Velazquez

Best Bowler: Jason Belmonte