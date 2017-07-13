Ready To Impress? Auditions For ‘Thriller’ Video Production

DETROIT (WWJ) – Ever wish you were a part of the Michael Jackson “Thriller” dance ensemble?
Now’s your chance!
As a tribute to the King of Pop, “Kidz Biz, Where Knowledge is Power” nonprofit is shooting a video production of the Thriller dance in Metro Detroit, and the organizers are looking for people of all ages and all backgrounds.
Terri Thomas, co-founder of Kidz Biz, says come dressed for the part..
“Bring your best Halloween costume, please,” she says.
If you don’t have a costome — don’t worry — there will be extra ones on hand.
Auditions will be held on Friday, July 28 at Play Time Family Fun Center, in Waterford between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
You can find more information about the auditions — HERE.