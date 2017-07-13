Turkey Known For Strutting Amid Busy Traffic Gets Memorial

July 13, 2017 7:58 AM

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP (WWJ/AP) – A wild turkey that for months made a busy Michigan intersection its home is being memorialized after being struck by a vehicle.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley says the turkey known as Whittaker was accidentally hit on July 3 and was euthanized due to severe injuries. The bird’s cremated remains are being buried Thursday near the intersection in Ypsilanti Township where he approached cars — and often pecked at them.

Whittaker gained notoriety for strutting in the streets and stopping traffic in the community about 30 miles southwest of Detroit. The Ann Arbor News says he avoided capture and relocation attempts.

Money was raised for an engraved brick as a permanent memorial. The turkey also is being remembered on Facebook.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

