Family Of Michigan Woman Missing With Sex Offender Fears She Is Being Held Against Her Will

MUNISING (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are looking for a man and a woman who disappeared last weekend in the Upper Peninsula.

The family of 28-year-old LeeAnn Wilmoth of Cooks, Michigan, says she told them she was going fishing in Munising with her friend from work, Eric Ruska on Sunday — and they haven’t seen o heard from her since.

Ruska, 37, is a convicted felon and sex offender, having spent 11 years in prison for kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct. Michigan Department of Corrections records shows he also has a 2002 conviction for assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

The pair was believed to be at Chicago Lake in northeast Delta County, off County Road 442 in the Hiawatha National Forest.

Wilmoth’s family said her truck was discovered at the camp site, but she was nowhere to be found. Police said Ruska’s boat was also found nearby.

Family members now fear that Wilmoth is being held against her will.

Ruska is described as a white male, 5’10” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a face on his right bicep.

Police are searching for a rusty black 2006 Chevy Colorado, possibly an extended cab, with Michigan plate BVB 7631.

Anyone with information is asked to call Negaunee State police at 906-475-9922 or the Manistique State Police at 906-341-2134