Decision Day: Board To Vote On ‘White Boy’ Rick Wershe’s Release From Prison

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – The Michigan parole board will meet Friday to announce its decision on whether Rick Wershe, also known as “White Boy Rick,” will be released from prison after nearly 30 years.

Wershe was 17 when he was caught with cocaine. He says he had worked as an FBI informant and reported corrupt Detroit police officers but wasn’t given leniency.

He was convicted of possessing more than 650 grams of cocaine in 1988 and sentenced to life in prison. The sentence was later changed to give him a shot at parole. Although he’s been eligible, but parole board has declined to released him. In 2015, a judge said Wershe was entitled to a shorter sentence, but that decision was overturned.

In June, Wershe told parole board members that he’s been rehabilitated and knows drugs destroy communities.

Wershe’s story made headlines around the world when he infiltrated local drug gangs at the tender age of 13 — at the request of Detroit police and FBI agents — and turned in evidence that convicted 14 dealers and gangsters, including some of the biggest drug dealers in Detroit history.

His longtime attorney claims that, as a direct result of Wershe’s help, the FBI was able to crack a gang of Detroit cops that was transporting drugs from the Wayne County Airport to the streets of the city’s east side.

The then-baby-faced teen was sentenced to mandatory life prison under the state’s strict cocaine dealing laws. The Michigan constitution was later amended to lighten up sentences for nonviolent offenders — yet Wershe’s release has continued to be denied.

Wershe turns 48 next week. If he is granted parole, it wouldn’t be until mid-August that he could be released. The Department of Corrections says there are “administrative processes” that have to happen, including alerting the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office to the parole decision. The prosecutor’s office could appeal the decision; however, Prosecutor Kym Worthy has said she no longer objects to Wershe’s possible parole, which is considered a hopeful sign.

If Wershe is released, he will have to serve 22 months in Florida before he’s truly free, after pleading guilty to multiple charges in a stolen-car scheme.

