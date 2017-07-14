Dodge Journey Crossovers Recalled Over Accidentally Deployed Air Bags

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – Fiat-Chrysler is recalling an estimated 363,480 older-model crossover vehicles because a wiring problem could cause the air bags to accidentally deploy.
The recall covers certain 2011-2015 Dodge Journey crossovers.
The automaker says wiring may chafe against pieces of steering-wheel trim, potentially causing a short-circuit. This could lead to a second short-circuit that is capable of inadvertently deploying the driver’s side front air bag.
Such an event may be preceded by an illuminated air bag warning light, unintended wiper operation, inoperable switches, or some combination thereof. Customers who observe such indicators should contact their dealers.
Fiat-Chrysler is aware of five minor injuries that are potentially related, but no accidents.
Affected customers will be advised by first-class mail when they may schedule service, which will be provided free of charge. Dealer service technicians will inspect and replace the wiring, as needed, while equipping it with additional protective covering. Mailing is scheduled to begin next month.
Also included in this campaign are an estimated 120,336 vehicles in Canada, and an estimated 54,072 in Mexico.
Customers with questions can contact the company’s Customer Recall Information Center at 800-853-1403.