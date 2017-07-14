Dramatic Rollover Crash Caught On Home Security Camera; Car Thieves At Large

SUPERIOR TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Washtenaw County are hoping the public can help identify several suspects who were involved in a stolen vehicle crash that was caught on camera.
The accident happened just after 4 pm. Wednesday in the area of Barrington and Stamford in Superior Township.
Police say the vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Avalon that was reported stolen out of Pittsfield Township on Friday, was traveling westbound on Barrington and struck a parked vehicle. The Toyota continued westbound before eventually jumping a curb and striking a small tree. The vehicle then rolled over twice before coming to rest on its roof.
Immediately after the crash, the suspects crawled out of the vehicle through the driver’s side window and fled the scene on foot. The incident was captured on a home surveillance system.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-994-2911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.