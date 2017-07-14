Suzuki, Federal Court, Detroit, Pleads Guilty

Former Suzuki Employee Pleads Guilty To Submitting False EPA Report

July 14, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: detroit, EPA, Federal court, Suzuki

DETROIT (WWJ) — A former employee of Suzuki Motor Corporation has pleaded guilty to submitting false emissions reports to the U.S. Environmental Protective Agency.

Wayne Powell submitted the plea today in federal court in Detroit. Powell violated the Clean Air Act by submitting a false end-of-year report to the EPA.

Powell was in charge of submitting Suzuki’s 2012 application to the EPA so the vehicle manufacturer could sell vehicles in the U.S. The plea agreement states Powell submitted fake emissions reports for four different motorcycles.

According to a release, rather than seek certification of each motorcycle engine family, Suzuki combined the certifications of multiple engine families and averaged their emission standards based on the total number of motorcycles in each family.

He faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

