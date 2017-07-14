K-Rod Released By Washington Nationals

DETROIT — Francisco Rodriguez will be looking for work yet again.
It was reported today by multiple news outlets that the former Detroit Tigers closer was released by the Washington Nationals only three weeks after signing a minor league deal with the club.
Rodriguez threw five innings across three different minor league levels in the Nationals’ organization, giving up one earned run, striking out two and walking three. He was never called up to the big leagues while with Washington.
Rodriguez struggled with the Tigers this season before being released on June 23. He was 2-5 with a 7.82 ERA in 25 1/3 innings this year. He also had seven saves compared to six blown saves, which ranks third in all of baseball.
Despite a disappointing season in 2017, Rodriguez still ranks as one of the all-time saves leaders. He has 437 career saves, which ranks fourth all-time in MLB history.