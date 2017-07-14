Kalamazoo Uber Shooting Suspect Making Threats, Fighting In Jail

KALAMAZOO (WWJ) – The man accused of killing several people during a shooting rampage in Kalamazoo last year is displaying disturbing behavior in jail, according to newly-released police reports.

According to reports obtained by WZZM-TV (Grand Rapids) through the Freedom of Information Act, Police say 46-year-old Jason Dalton could be heard “howling” from his cell recently.

The reports also indicate that Dalton has fought with officers while trying to escape and that he has been heard saying he would like to kill a deputy. According to the report, Dalton was recorded saying he would like to “not shoot the guards that have mistreated him but cut them with a knife.”

Dalton — a former Uber driver — is accused of killing six people while he was driving for the on-demand transportation service in February of 2016.

Dalton faces six counts of murder, two counts of assault with intent to commit murder and eight felony firearm counts. Dalton’s lawyers are expected to use an insanity defense.