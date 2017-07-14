Own A Piece Of Spartan Basketball History For Just $20

EAST LANSING (CBS Detroit) – For just $20, you can own a piece of Spartan basketball history.
The Michigan State University Surplus Store is selling 4×4 sections of the practice floor at the Breslin Center.
The floor is 28-years-old and has a lot of history, along with some chips and dents.
The sections weigh 80 to 100 pounds and are being offered in-store, 468 Green Way in East Lansing, for $20 a piece, beginning Friday.
Only about 600 sections of wood are available, and no two sections are alike.
Unfortunately, pieces of the Spartan logo at center court are not being sold at this time.