Police Searching For Suspect In Armed Robbery At McDonald’s

July 14, 2017 12:35 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The incident happened Thursday around 7:45 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Grand River, near Lahser and McNichols roads.

21756 grand river Police Searching For Suspect In Armed Robbery At McDonalds

Suspect photo.

Police are looking for a black male with a mustache, wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants. It’s believed that the suspect walked into the business, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register.

If you recognize this man or have any information — you are asked to call Detroit police.

