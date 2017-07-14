Police Searching For Suspect In Armed Robbery At McDonald’s

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
The incident happened Thursday around 7:45 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Grand River, near Lahser and McNichols roads.
Police are looking for a black male with a mustache, wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants. It’s believed that the suspect walked into the business, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register.
If you recognize this man or have any information — you are asked to call Detroit police.