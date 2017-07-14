Police Try To ID Man Who Followed Woman Around Kohl’s Masturbating

July 14, 2017 12:24 PM

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who was caught on camera masturbating at a popular clothing store.

kohls creeper Police Try To ID Man Who Followed Woman Around Kohls Masturbating

(police handout)

The incident took place just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kohl’s store on Orchard Lake Road just north of 14 Mile Road.

According to police, a loss prevention officer observed a black male masturbating while walking around the interior of the store. The suspect appeared to be following and watching an unknown female around the store.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s with short black hair, a short beard and a mustache. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants, and carrying a black back pack.

kohls creeper 2 Police Try To ID Man Who Followed Woman Around Kohls Masturbating

(police handout)

The suspect ran out of the store when confronted by loss prevention personnel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-975-9200.

