Police Try To ID Man Who Followed Woman Around Kohl’s Masturbating

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who was caught on camera masturbating at a popular clothing store.
The incident took place just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kohl’s store on Orchard Lake Road just north of 14 Mile Road.
According to police, a loss prevention officer observed a black male masturbating while walking around the interior of the store. The suspect appeared to be following and watching an unknown female around the store.
The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s with short black hair, a short beard and a mustache. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants, and carrying a black back pack.
The suspect ran out of the store when confronted by loss prevention personnel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-975-9200.