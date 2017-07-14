Report: Don’t Expect Verlander To Be Traded

DETROIT — After all of the trade talk it appears longtime Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander isn’t going anywhere, according to one MLB insider.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports wrote on Thursday that Verlander isn’t drawing any trade interest and it is very unlikely he’ll be going anywhere before the trade deadline. Heyman said the Tigers are asking for too much in return for Verlander and many teams don’t like his current contract.

“He’s a guy with a 5 ERA and a $30 million salary,” a National League executive told Heyman.

Heyman added that all conversations about Verlander have been brief and he doesn’t anticipate any more trade talk featuring the former MVP winner to start up anytime soon.

A few players who have been getting a lot of buzz are J.D. Martinez, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila, according to Heyman. He reported that all three are triggering a lot of calls from teams around the league but pointed out that each are cost-efficient players on short term contracts.

“The good news is that there is real interest in all three players, the bad news is that those are all cost-efficient players on one-year contracts,” Heyman writes. “… With the likelihood now that Verlander isn’t going anywhere and even star second baseman Ian Kinsler’s name is being rarely heard in trade talks, the Tigers’ chances to begin a serious reduction in a payroll that’s about on par with the Yankees at the top of the American League are slim in the near term.”

Heyman also pointed out that Tigers general manager Al Avila will be put in the difficult position of most likely trading away his son — Alex Avila — and close family friend — Martinez.

The trade deadline is on July 31.