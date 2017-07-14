Roma Cafe, Detroit, Italian Food, Closing

Roma Cafe Closes Doors After 127 Years Of Service

July 14, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: detroit, Roma Cafe

DETROIT (WWJ) — Roma Cafe has officially closed its doors.

The family announced the closing through a sign posted on the restaurant’s door.

“After 127 years of continuous service at this location, Roma Cafe is out-of-business and permanently CLOSED,” the sign read.

The restaurant originally posted on its Facebook and Twitter pages earlier this month that it would be temporary closed throughout July “for pre-scheduled maintenance.”

However, this isn’t the end for this historic establishment. According to Crain’s Detroit Business, the head chef is planning a renovated location in Eastern Market this fall.

Roma Cafe was the oldest’s Italian restaurant in Detroit, which opened its doors 127 years ago.

