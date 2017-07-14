Snyder Signs $56.5 Billion Michigan Budget

July 14, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Rick Snyder

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a $56.5 billion budget, capping months of work with lawmakers on the state’s next spending plan.

The Republican governor signed the bills Friday in Grand Rapids, at a career tech center run by the Kent Intermediate School District. He says the budget includes record spending on K-12 schools, including a big boost for at-risk students and to buy equipment for career and technical education programs.

Snyder says the budget “will make a difference” in people’s lives.

The plan includes a $35 million deposit into a state infrastructure fund, more spending on roads and bridges, and extra debt payments as part of an agreement to steer more newly hired school employees into a 401(k)-only retirement plan.

