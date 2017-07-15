COMMERCE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — An investigation is underway in Commerce Township following a fatal crash on Oakley Park Road near Sutton Lane.
According to Oakland County Sheriff’s officials, a 63-year-old Commerce Township man was killed when his vehicle veered off the road, and struck a ditch and two traffic signals before crashing into a tree.
Firefighters from the Commerce Township Fire Department used the jaws of life to extricate the driver.
The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, where he was pronounced dead.
Sheriff’s officials say the driver may have suffered a medical emergency, and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.