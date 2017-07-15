Muskegon Lake, Muskegon, Drowning, Western Michigan, Muskegon County Sheriff's Department

Body Of Man, 60, Recovered From Lake In Western Michigan

July 15, 2017 8:40 PM
Filed Under: drowning, Muskegon County Sheriff's Department, Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON (WWJ/AP) — Authorities in western Michigan have recovered the body of a 60-year-old man who apparently drowned while trying to retrieve a boat.

The body of Mark Finkler of Twin Lake was pulled Friday night from Muskegon Lake, northwest of Grand Rapids.

Witnesses told Muskegon County sheriff’s deputies that Finkler was at the Muskegon State Park’s Channel Campground Friday afternoon when he started swimming toward a boat that was drifting away.

He was seen slipping beneath the water, but did not resurface.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

