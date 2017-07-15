Flint Water, Brian Calley, Court, Trail Witness List

Calley Part Of Flint Water Crisis Trial Witness List

July 15, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Brian Calley, Flint water crisis

FLINT (WWJ) — Michigan Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is among 67 witnesses who could be called to testify in criminal trials linked to the Flint water crisis.

A witness list from the state Attorney General’s office was filed earlier this week in Flint District Court. Along with Calley, The Detroit News reports the list also includes Governor Rick Snyder’s former director of communications Jarrod Agen, who currently works for Vice President Mike Pence, former Snyder Chief of Staff Dennis Muchmore, former state Treasurer Andy Dillon and the governor’s urban initiatives director Harvey Hollins.

Attorneys say it’s unlikely all of the witnesses will be called to the witness stand.

Michigan Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eden Wells and Health Department Director Nick Lyons have hearings scheduled in October to see if they’ll face trial.

