Cannonball! 3 Michigan Recreation Areas Feature Floating Water Parks

BRIGHTON (AP) – Three Michigan state recreation areas are now home to floating water parks for the summer.

Jump Island’s inflatable aqua parks are set up on lakes in recreation areas in Ionia, Holly and Brighton.

The parks feature 16-foot inflatable water slides, trampolines, climbing walls, jungle gyms and floating obstacles.

“People love it. It’s great to be in a business that brings people joy,” said Suz Coppersmith, who owns Brighton’s Jump Island in partnership with her husband, Ross.

The couple learned about the industry as Suz Coppersmith worked last summer with a teaching colleague at Jump Island’s Holly location. The Coppersmiths then became the first to open a franchise of the business.

“I learned a lot about what people enjoy doing most from working at the other park” she said.

Life jackets are provided and required for all participants. Certified lifeguards and lifeguard assistants are on-duty at all times.

The parks have no age limit. Children must be at least 42 inches tall with an accompanying adult to enter the park or 48 inches tall without an adult.

Adults also find it fun, according to Stephanie Ford, who has taken her child to the water park in Brighton.

“It’s something different to do,” Ford said. “It’s a great adrenaline booster and gets you moving.”

Suz Coppersmith bills Brighton’s park as the first inflatable water park in the Metro Detroit area.

“We’ve had lots of positive feedback from people who say, ‘we needed something like this around here,'” Ross Coppersmith said.

