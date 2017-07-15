Purple Heart, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Allen Park, Rupert Scheer, World War I
Dingell Presents Purple Heart To Family Of WWI Veteran

July 15, 2017 7:50 PM
Filed Under: Debbie Dingell, Purple Heart

ALLEN PARK (WWJ) — Congresswoman Debbie Dingell presented a Purple Heart to the family of a World War I veteran on Saturday as part of a special ceremony in Allen Park.

(Photo: Debbie Dingell)

Rupert Scheer was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action while serving in France in 1918 during the aftermath of the Battle of Belleau Wood.

“It is an honor to present the family of Rupert Scheer with this deserving recognition of his service and sacrifice,” Dingell said in a statement. “It is because of individuals like Corporal Scheer, who serve this country with courage, valor and distinction, that we remain the land of the free and home of the brave.

“Today we honor and recognize Rupert Scheer’s heroic service and thank him and his family on behalf of a grateful state and a grateful nation.”

Jeanette Fogarty, the niece and closest surviving relative of Rupert Scheer, received the medal today at the American Legion Post 409.

