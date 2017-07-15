Dog Adoption Event Runs All Weekend At Shelter In Warren

WARREN (WWJ) — Saturday was the perfect day to play fetch with your dog. But what if you don’t have a dog?

I-Heart Dog Rescue and Animal Haven in Warren has one — or two — just for you. Andrea Kolanowski-Sesi, co-founder of I-Heart, says this weekend they’re holding their annual Adopt A Thon — their largest homeless pet adoption event of the year.

“We also have some adoption specials we are running,” Kolanowski-Sesi told WWJ. “Specials for senior dogs, for long term residents. We do have a number of dogs that have been with us for quite awhile who are deserving of their forever loving homes as well so we are going to run some specials for them. (Also) some specials on best buddies if you adopt two best friends together.”

The Adopt A Thon event took place Saturday and will run again on Sunday at I-Heart Dog Rescue and Animal Haven on Groesbeck Highway in Warren.

The event will run from from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“There are so many dogs that are in kill shelters and so we pull dogs from those situations as well as we take in stray dogs,” Kolanowski-Sesi said. “We just want to find them loving forever homes.”

For more information on the adoption event, visit www.iheartdogs.org.