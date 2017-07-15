ESPN: MSU Has One Of Best Combos In College Basketball

EAST LANSING — According to one college basketball national writer Michigan State will feature a dynamic duo that many teams won’t be able to compete against next season.

Myron Medcalf of ESPN wrote a story earlier this week that featured the best combos in all of college basketball and at the top of the list was a Spartan duo — Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr.

“Tom Izzo could reach the Final Four for the eighth time in his career with Bridges and Jackson on the roster,” Medcalf wrote. “Bridges’ decision to return to East Lansing for his sophomore season elevated projections for the Spartans, who will also welcome Jackson, a top-10 prospect and versatile 6-foot-11 forward. Bridges and Jackson will present problems for any team in America.”

Medcalf listed seven other combos in the story without officially ranking them. However, Bridges and Jackson Jr. were the first two mentioned in the story so you can look at that however you want.

It’s no surprise both Bridges and Jackson Jr. make Medcalf’s list as both are expected to do big things next year. Bridges returns for his sophomore season after averaging 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last year, while Jackson Jr. is a top-10 incoming recruit for Michigan State. Both players are also already being considered lottery picks in next year’s draft.

Along with Bridges and Jackson Jr., Michigan State returns a strong core that has the Spartans as favorites to win the National Championship in 2018. Vegas Insider has Michigan State listed as the favorite with 6-to-1 odds to cut down the nets in San Antonio next year. Following Michigan State is North Carolina and Duke with 7-to-1 odds. If you’re curious, Michigan is listed at 28-to-1 odds to win the 2018 National Championship.