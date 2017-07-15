Look Up! Northern Lights May Be Visible To All Of Michigan Sunday Night

July 15, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Northern Lights

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’re out and about at night this weekend, you might want to look up.

If the sky is clear enough and other factors are in place, there’s a chance all of Michigan could get a view of the Northern Lights.

It’s all due to a giant sunspot that is larger than earth.

As the sunspot ejects energy just as it’s facing earth, it generates a geomagnetic storm. The higher the energy, the more chance to see the northern lights.

The celestial event is expected to take place Sunday evening and throughout the night.

You need clear and very dark skies for the best possible viewing.

