Police Use Narcan To Save Troy Man Who Overdosed

TROY (WWJ) — Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies used Narcan to rescue a Troy man who they say overdosed while on the job.
The incident happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Friday at a business on South Rochester Road in Rochester Hills. When deputies arrived, they found the 35-year-old man unresponsive in the employee rest room.
Co-workers say the man has had a history of drug abuse.
Narcan was administered and the man was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Troy.
His identity has not been released at this time.