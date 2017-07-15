Want To Go Bear Hunting? Michigan DNR Hosting 3 Informational Clinics

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Michigan wildlife officials are hosting three bear hunting clinics at the Carl T. Johnson Hunt and Fish Center in Cadillac.

The Department of Natural Resources’ Outdoor Skills Academy says the programs are scheduled for July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, , from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Students will learn the ins and outs of bear hunting, with experienced hunters and DNR personnel serving as instructors. Subjects will include habitat, gear, stand placement, baiting, rules and regulations, carcass care and hide care.

Participants will spend three to four hours in the classroom, then go outside for lessons on placing a stand and bait in the woods.

Registration is required. The $30 fee includes the clinic, door prizes donated by the Michigan Bear Hunters Association, a Michigan DNR bear patch and lunch.

The Johnson center is located at Mitchell State Park, at 6087 E. M-115 in Cadillac.

For more information and to register, visit www.michigan.gov/huntfishcenter.

