Grant to Help Fund Work On Detroit Recreational Pathway

July 16, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Biking In Detroit, recreational pathway

DETROIT (AP) – A $2 million grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will help fund the design and pre-construction phases for uncompleted parts of a 26-mile recreational path through Detroit.

The bike and pedestrian Inner Circle Greenway connects neighborhoods and residents to parks, commercial corridors, the riverfront and downtown.

City officials say the pathway is meant to improve transit options for Detroit residents, especially those who don’t have vehicles and need access to jobs, services and civic amenities.

Studies, surveys and the community engagement process with residents living near the greenway are to start this fall and wrap up early next spring. The project is expected to finish by fall 2019.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch