Police: Mom, Daughter Killed In Accident On US 23 From Redford

July 16, 2017 2:55 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – More information is being released about a deadly crash on U-S 23 in Monroe County Friday that killed a woman and a young child. It was initially thought that the victims were from Ohio — but they’ve now been identified as a 35-year-old woman from Redford and her 5-year-old daughter.

Investigators say Gladys Johnson’s car was rear-ended by a pick up truck driven by a 27-year-old man from Holt, Michigan.

Johnson and her daughter Za-Kira died at the scene.

Distracted driving may have been a cause of the crash. An investigation into the cause continues.

