Red Sox Manager Farrell Says Boston Will File Formal Protest

July 16, 2017 2:14 PM

BOSTON (AP) – Red Sox manager John Farrell says Boston will move forward with a formal protest over the lack of an interference call in a 4-1, 16-inning loss to the New York Yankees.

Matt Holliday walked leading off the 11th Saturday and Jacoby Ellsbury followed with a grounder to first baseman Mitch Moreland, who threw to second for a forceout. Holliday retreated toward first and slid into the bag as shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ throw arrived.

Moreland wasn’t able to reach the ball, which hit Ellsbury and bounced into foul territory. Farrell argued for an interference call, but umpires allowed Ellsbury to stay on first.

“We still firmly believe there was interference on the play and if it goes unaddressed or without any further attention brought to it, who’s to say you can’t instruct runners to do the same going forward?” Farrell said Sunday.

Holliday said he was unaware Moreland did not touch first before throwing to second.

 

