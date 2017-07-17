Bucharest Removes ‘We Deliver’ From Rear Of Uniform Leggings Following Complaint

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit businesswoman is demanding change at the city’s most popular shawarma joint.

Jerrol Sanders, who once ran for mayor, says was offended when she saw female employees of Bucharest Grill on Livernois wearing skin-tight leggings with what she perceived as a provocative message written across the rear.

“I visited the restaurant and I took note that inscribed across the young ladies’ buttocks there was a message that said, ‘We Deliver’, and that was very sexually suggestive to me,” Sanders told WWJ’s Greg Bowman. “You know, whenever you inscribe messages across the buttocks you want people to look at the buttocks.”

Sanders, who took to social media to voice her concerns, said she did complain to management and was told it would be costly to make an immediate change.

“This is as much about our girls understanding that their body parts should not be marketed in that way,” Sanders added. “That they should use their minds, they should use their ingenuity and we are going to insist upon high standards for the young ladies that are in our community, and we’re very firmly planted on that position.”

The owner of the Bucharest Grill, which has three locations within the city, told WWJ he never intended there to be a double meaning in the “We Deliver” message, but that he has removed the wording from the servers’ uniforms.

He added there are several uniform options available and that he has never forced any employees to wear anything they found offensive.

It’s unclear at this time whether the restaurant will continue to post other messages across the rear of uniform pants. Sanders said she plans to follow-up.