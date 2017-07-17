Carlos Beltran, Houston Astros, MLB, Mock Funeral
Catch This: Astros Hold Mock Funeral For Beltran’s Glove

July 17, 2017 9:56 PM
Filed Under: Carlos Beltran, Houston Astros, MLB

By Kristie Rieken

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Beltran hasn’t used his glove in a game in more than two months.

So on Monday, the Houston Astros gathered around their teammate in center field and laid his mitt to rest, holding a mock funeral to send it off.

gettyimages 816565832 Catch This: Astros Hold Mock Funeral For Beltrans Glove

HOUSTON, TX – JULY 17: Brian McCann #16 of the Houston Astros gives the eulogy for Carlos Beltran’s glove in center field at Minute Maid Park on July 17, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Beltran has not played outfield since May 16. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The silly ceremony was held at Minute Maid Park before batting practice, prior to the AL West leaders hosting Seattle. The Astros all wore black shirts to mark the occasion except for Brian McCann, who donned a black robe to officiate the service.

As McCann spoke, the players formed a semi-circle around him and knelt as the glove was placed in a shoe box and three faux tombstones that read “R.I.P.” were placed around it. Beltran captured the whole thing on cellphone video.

The 40-year-old Beltran has played 77 times this season, all but nine as a designated hitter. He hasn’t been in the field since May 16 in Miami.

Manager A.J. Hinch says the strong play of Marwin Gonzalez is the main reason Beltran hasn’t played the outfield for so long. But Hinch isn’t ruling out another appearance.

“I’m not quite giving up on the glove, even though they’re burying it in the outfield,” Hinch said.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

